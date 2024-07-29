Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 303.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 429,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 323,438 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 7.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $908.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.72 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

