Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,584,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 247,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,026,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $90,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CPT traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $112.72. 19,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.64.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.98%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

