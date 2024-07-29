Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 167,050 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 167,050 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WY. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

