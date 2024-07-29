Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 32,876 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,566 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 32,876 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,264,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,127 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,562,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $963,320,000 after purchasing an additional 338,264 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,811,207 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $538,193,000 after buying an additional 41,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,769,275 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $582,529,000 after buying an additional 79,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AEM shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

AEM stock opened at $73.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 77.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.80 and its 200 day moving average is $60.61. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $77.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

