Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 59,586 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59,586 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $19,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11,733.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 465,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,465,000 after purchasing an additional 461,109 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,217,000 after acquiring an additional 414,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,900,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,467,000 after purchasing an additional 264,483 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,725,000 after purchasing an additional 250,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 2.8 %

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $134.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.94 and a 200-day moving average of $130.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $138.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.47. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Stories

