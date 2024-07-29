Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 966,739 Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,477,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 966,739 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $29,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 213.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 132,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 90,052 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,353,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,684,000 after buying an additional 538,787 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Price Performance

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock opened at $11.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

