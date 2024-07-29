Lemonade (LMND) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Lemonade to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Lemonade has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.14. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 30.30% and a negative net margin of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lemonade to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lemonade Trading Up 3.2 %
NYSE LMND opened at $23.42 on Monday. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on Lemonade
Insider Activity at Lemonade
In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,294.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,840.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Lemonade Company Profile
Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lemonade
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.