Lemonade (LMND) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Lemonade to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Lemonade has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.14. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 30.30% and a negative net margin of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lemonade to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LMND opened at $23.42 on Monday. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.78.

LMND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,294.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,840.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

