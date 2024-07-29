Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

LBRDK stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.98. 846,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $95.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

