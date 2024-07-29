Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.23 and last traded at $32.96. Approximately 64,084 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 232,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.56.
LIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Life360 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Life360 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Life360 to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.
Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
