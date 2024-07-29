LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211,626 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 310,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LightPath Technologies
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.