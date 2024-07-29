LimeWire (LMWR) Price Hits $0.27

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. LimeWire has a total market capitalization of $77.18 million and $6.56 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LimeWire token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LimeWire has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LimeWire

LimeWire’s launch date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,875,387 tokens. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 289,875,387.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.27663422 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $5,960,765.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

