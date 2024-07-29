Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Short Interest Up 12.7% in July

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,560,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the June 30th total of 12,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 950,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 11,779 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 94,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 161,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 70,418 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84,745.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 250,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX remained flat at $1.02 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 524,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,123. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.61.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.92% and a negative net margin of 295.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

