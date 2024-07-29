Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Short Interest Up 12.7% in July

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,560,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the June 30th total of 12,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 950,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.3 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX remained flat at $1.02 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 524,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,123. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.61.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.92% and a negative net margin of 295.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.
