Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) CFO Robert Crisci Purchases 10,000 Shares

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINEGet Free Report) CFO Robert Crisci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LINE traded up $3.11 on Monday, hitting $85.99. 5,124,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,971,600. Lineage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34.

Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.

