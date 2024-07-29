Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.45. 765,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.90.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

