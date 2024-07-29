Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) PT Raised to $51.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $38.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 128,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,885. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.62.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $93,522.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,481,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,127.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.