LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in LKQ were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in LKQ by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in LKQ by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 54.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

LKQ Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.60. 679,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,733. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.53. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $55.52. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.