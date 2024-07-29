LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in LKQ were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 91.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 582,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,136,000 after purchasing an additional 277,700 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 25.0% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 283,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 56,744 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 46.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of LKQ by 522.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 17,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

LKQ Trading Down 1.2 %

LKQ stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.71. 639,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.53. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $55.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. LKQ’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

