Locus Chain Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $69.32 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Locus Chain has a market cap of $69.32 million and approximately $111,281.15 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

