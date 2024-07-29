Loop Capital Increases PROG (NYSE:PRG) Price Target to $41.00

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRG. TD Cowen increased their target price on PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PROG in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PROG currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $43.93 on Thursday. PROG has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.48.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. PROG had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $592.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROG will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. PROG’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of PROG by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

