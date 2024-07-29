Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert lowered its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,023 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Louisiana-Pacific accounts for 0.9% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Robotti Robert owned 0.11% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,596 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,907 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

LPX traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.08. The company had a trading volume of 442,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,621. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day moving average of $79.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $98.51.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Louisiana-Pacific

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.