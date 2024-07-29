LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unique Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.37. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $50.60.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

