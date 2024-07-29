Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 80,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,820,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,208,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,235,000 after acquiring an additional 588,460 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $1,844,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 331.5% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 160,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 123,139 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,768,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,400 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on DNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

NYSE DNB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,198. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

