Magnetar Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 85.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,849 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 47,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,376,149.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,725.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $349,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,731.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,376,149.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,725.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEGNA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.14. 97,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,719. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.51. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $17.37.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

