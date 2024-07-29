Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 7,102 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,313 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 7,102 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,042,156 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after buying an additional 77,489 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 37.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,918,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $209,828,000 after buying an additional 1,621,655 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.8% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 452,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after buying an additional 68,247 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $70,340,000 after buying an additional 63,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,834,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $123,447,000 after buying an additional 120,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Stuart Essig purchased 52,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 487,922 shares in the company, valued at $13,900,897.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IART shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

IART traded down $7.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.08. 1,356,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,631. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.78. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.