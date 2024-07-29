Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $337,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $138.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $162.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

View Our Latest Report on KEYS

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.