McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Cowen

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $285.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MCD. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.81.

MCD stock traded up $11.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $263.17. 6,640,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,657. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $189.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,594 shares of company stock worth $1,454,507. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

