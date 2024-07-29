Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.33

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.33 and last traded at C$14.08, with a volume of 39994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.88.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab upgraded shares of Medical Facilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a market cap of C$344.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.96.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of C$145.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.4764268 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Medical Facilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

