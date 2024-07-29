Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $5.06. Approximately 6,417,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 19,172,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,058,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,981 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,058,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 448,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,908,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,481 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,806,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,395,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 329,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

