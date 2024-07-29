Mega Matrix (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT) Trading Down 3.4%

Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Free Report) was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 38,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 28,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.
Mega Matrix Trading Down 3.4 %
About Mega Matrix
Mega Matrix Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm operates through its two subsidiaries: Mega Metaverse Corp. and JetFleet Management Corp. The company focuses on the GameFi sector through its NFT (non-fungible token) games and its metaverse universe “alSpace“, with Mano being the first game and additional games will be released in alSpace.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mega Matrix
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Mega Matrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Matrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.