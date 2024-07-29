Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,301.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,450.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,415.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,318.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,510,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,510,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total value of $468,583.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 450.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,684,000 after buying an additional 12,249 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

