Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.92

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.92 and last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 261670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.60 million. Research analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 6.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

