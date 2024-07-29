Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.84

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.84 and last traded at $67.10, with a volume of 85798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,263.16%.

In related news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 890.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

