Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Short Interest Update

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 520.0 days.

Molecular Partners Trading Down 9.7 %

OTCMKTS MLLCF opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. Molecular Partners has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops designed ankyrin repeat proteins therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases in Switzerland. The company develops MP0317 which is in Phase I clinical trials, a CD40 agonist designed to activate immune cells within the tumor microenvironment by anchoring to fibroblast activation protein; and MP0533, a novel tetra-specific T cell-engaging DARPin for acute myeloid leukemia.

