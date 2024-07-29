Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,149 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $45,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,718,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,180,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.94. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $90.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.39.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

