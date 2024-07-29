Mondelez International (MDLZ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Mondelez International to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mondelez International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mondelez International Price Performance
NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.94.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.39.
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
