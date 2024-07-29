Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,102 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $21,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.49. 2,262,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,323,944. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.34. The company has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

