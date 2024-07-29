Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $32,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.50.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $449.98. 336,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $458.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.48.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.