Morse Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Morse Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.74. 7,452,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

