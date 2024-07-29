Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 1,462 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Morse Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in XPO were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,923,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $956,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128,214 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in XPO by 9.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,203,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,131,000 after buying an additional 912,544 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of XPO by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,492,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,170,000 after buying an additional 142,908 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,234,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,699,000 after buying an additional 560,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of XPO by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,745,000 after buying an additional 463,267 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.45.

XPO Price Performance

XPO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,269. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

