Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CPMV opened at $0.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of -0.02. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.87.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. Its lead immunotherapy product candidate, MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in humans and animals.

