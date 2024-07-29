Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 42,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.03.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GPK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.01. 2,877,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,155. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.