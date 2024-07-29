Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other news, Director Richard Scott Cooley purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jo Ann Quinif acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.24 per share, with a total value of $55,696.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,002.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $165,541. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of DHIL stock traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,720. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.90. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.44 and a 12-month high of $182.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 40.65%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

