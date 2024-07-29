Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 299 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,714. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.48. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $155.45.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Leidos from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leidos

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.