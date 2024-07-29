Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $827,370,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $154,517,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,163 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $92,192,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,331,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,179 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,010,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,557,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.51. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.