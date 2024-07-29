Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 377,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,775,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Match Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 4,348.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 78,138 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Match Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,286,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,058. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

