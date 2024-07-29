Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $997,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.64.

MPC stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,190. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.25. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.21 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

