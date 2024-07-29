Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,435 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.94. 12,218,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,341,285. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.16. The company has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.26.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

