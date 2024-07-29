Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,325 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,190,000 after buying an additional 202,434 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,295,000 after buying an additional 416,911 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 41.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at $3,922,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.66.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,378,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,560. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average is $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

