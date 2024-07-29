Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,515 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.6 %

RIO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,145. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

