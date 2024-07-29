Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 115.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $447,000.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,160.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLMN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

HLMN traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.94. 897,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,581. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,014.99 and a beta of 1.66. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Hillman Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

